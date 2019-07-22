Jayesh Ranjan asks students to develop out of box thinking

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: Principal Secretary, Industries, Commerce and Information Technology, Jayesh Ranjan on Monday advised younger generation to develop the habit of out of the box thinking to become entrepreneurs and change makers. Addressing the first batch students of Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI)’s Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), he said that technology has brought tremendous changes and people are experiencing digital transformation.

“Start-ups and incubators were unthinkable a couple of decades ago. Youngsters should make use of this environment by coming out of comfort zones. Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and Steve Jobs went on to change the face of IT after dropping out of world class universities”, he said.

Jayesh Ranjan urged students to take up projects under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to help marginalised and underprivileged. He hailed ASCI as a perfect forum for management students because of its multi-disciplinary faculties.

ASCI Chairman and former Union Home Secretary, K Padmanabhiah said that two key issues, namely globalization and IT revolution, changed the dynamics of every sector and urged students to upgrade their skills to perform well as managers.