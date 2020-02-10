Jayesh Ranjan elected Telangana Olympic Association president

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Information Technology of Telangana Government, has been elected as president of the Telangana Olympic Association (TOA) at the election held at Olympic Bhavan, Lal Bahadur Stadium here on Sunday.

Contesting against veteran administrator Prof. K Ranga Rao, Jayesh Ranan got 46 votes. Ranga Rao received 33 votes. For the post of secretary, K Jagadishwar Yadav faced a tough fight from State handball association president Jaganmohan Rao but managed to win it by two votes. He got 41 votes.

Results: President’s post: Jayash Ranjan, IAS (46 votes), Ranga Rao (33 votes); Secretary K. Jagdishwar Yadav (41 votes), Jaganmohan Rao (39 votes). Vice-president: Mohammed Ali Rafath (60 votes), Venugopal Chary (67 votes), S.R.Prem Raj (57 votes), Tarun Talvari (53 votes); Joint secretary: Malla Reddy (49 votes), Rama Krishna (45 votes), Norman Issac (60 votes), Someshwar (40 votes); Treasurer: K.Maheshwar (64 votes).

EC members: (State 10): S Abbas R Kirmani, Mohamed Khaja Khan, K Ramakrishna, Purushottam Modani, Ismail Baig, M Ramakoteswar Rao, Hamza Bin Omer, Major T Swamy, M Mahender Reddy, K Dattatreya.

