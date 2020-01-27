Jayesh Ranjan throws hat in Olympic Association president race

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Hyderabad: Jayesh Ranjan, the Principal Secretary, Information Technology of Telangana Government, filed his nomination for post of president in the upcoming Telangana Olympic Association elections scheduled to be held on February 9 at the Olympic Bhavan.

The last date for the nominations was January 26 and others in the contention for the post are former Telangana Athletics Association president and veteran administrator Prof. K Ranga Rao and AP Jithender. However, there were only two members in race for the general secretary post – K Jagadishwer Yadav and Telangana Handball Association president Jagan Mohan Rao.

For the four vice president positions, there are six nominations including that of Telangana Football Association president Dr Mohammad Ali Rafath, former GHMC Sports Director SM Premraj.

Meanwhile, Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy threw his weight behind Jayesh Ranjan for the top post and Jagan Mohan Rao for the post of secretary. “Jayesh has contributed in direct and indirect ways to the sports. He will be an ideal candidate for the post and I am sure he will bring revolutionary changes in the State sports,” Venkateshwar Reddy added. Jayesh is a member of Indian Administrative Service of the batch 1992.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter