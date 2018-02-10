Jazeera Airways’ gesture to bring back Telangana NRIs

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: Responding to the efforts being made by the State government to bring back Telanganites living in Kuwait without valid documents, Jazeera Airways has come forward to bear part of the cost of their air tickets.

It may be recalled that the Government of Kuwait announced a month-long amnesty for illegal immigrants in the country enabling them to return to their hometowns without fine and legal complications. The State government had made an appeal to all those living in Kuwait to utilise this opportunity to return during the amnesty period.

The State government also wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, to make special arrangements including flight tickets for their repatriation from Kuwait.

There are about 9,000 Indians who are likely to be repatriated from Kuwait and of these around 1,200 are from Telangana and 1,800 from Andhra Pradesh.