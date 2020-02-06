JBS-MGBS corridor: Final arm of Hyderabad Metro Phase-I good to go

By | Published: 12:41 am 12:57 am

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao directed officials to ensure that all arrangements are in place for the launch of Metro services on the JBS-MGBS corridor by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday at 4 pm.

The Minister wanted officials to ensure smooth conduct of the inauguration ceremony as there was a probability of elected public representatives and people turning up in large numbers for the event.

During a meeting with officials here on Wednesday, he discussed the arrangements and measures being taken for the event. The Hyderabad Metro is the world’s largest public-private partnership project, and the milestones and awards bagged during its execution should be shared with the citizens, he said.

Later, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Deputy Speaker T Padmarao Goud, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav and Labour Welfare Minister Ch Malla Reddy and others inspected the arrangements being made for the ceremony at Jubilee Bus Station.

They were accompanied by Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Managing Director NVS Reddy and LTMRHL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer KVB Reddy.

KVB Reddy said the Hyderabad Metro had already transformed Hyderabad into one of India’s most modern cities, with an integrated urban transportation using inter-modal connectivity.

“Passenger engagement has been the key to our success,” he said, adding, “We have engaged, equipped and empowered our commuters through all possible media and communication channels, educating them to understand our goals and values and understand operations and services of the metro rail system.”

The launch of JBS-MGBS corridor that connects the city’s north and south covering 11 km will complete Phase-I of the Metro project. The Hyderabad Metro with 69 km is already the second-largest metro network in the country after that of Delhi.

