JBS-MGBS Hyderabad Metro services for public from Saturday

By | Published: 3:17 pm 3:19 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail services on the Jubilee Bus Station-Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station route, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao at 4 pm on Friday, will be available for the public from Saturday.

This was made clear by L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail in a reply tweet to a query, stating that the Metro services between JBS and MGBS would be operational for passengers from February 8 from 6.30 am onwards.

Chief Minister KCR will be flagging off the services formally at 4 pm from the JBS Parade Ground Station. The JBS-MGBS Metro line is a 11km stretch which has nine stations and can be covered in just 16 minutes as against the 40 minutes taken for the same stretch by road, L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail officials said.

