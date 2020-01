By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the JBS-MGBS metro line will be inaugurated in next ten days. Metro Rail Phase 2 will also be grounded soon and the focus will be to extend the metro rail till Falaknuma and Shamshabad.

