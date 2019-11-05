JCJ post: 3-year practice rule unconstitutional

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 10:39 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy on Tuesday dealt with two different batches of writ pleas pertaining to appointment of Junior Civil Judges (JCJ).

Candidates aspiring for the post of JCJ filed the writ pleas challenging Telangana State Judicial Service Rules 2017 made in July 2017 and the recruitment notification issued by the High Court earlier in March. While one batch of writ pleas questioned the prerequisite of three-year practice as advocate as eligibility for the post of JCJ, another batch of writ pleas challenged the 2017 Rules which disqualified Senior Assistant, Junior Assistant and Stenographer category for the post of JCJ. Earlier the court directed the Registrar recruitment to provisionally allow the petitioners in both cases to appear in written exam where the result was subject to the verdict in writ pleas.

The bench heard the matter and upheld the contention of petitioners that the prerequisite of three years was unconstitutional. It also observed the disqualification of Senior Assistant, Junior Assistant and Stenographer category for the post of JCJ was a mistake crept in and was later rectified by a government order. The bench allowed the writ pleas and ordered the recruitment Registrar, High Court to consider the results of the petitioners and declare the list of eligible candidates.

Contempt case for inaction

Justice MS Ramchandra Rao of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday allowed a contempt case filed by Banotu Ram Kumar against the Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Authority, Eturunagaram, Warangal. The petitioner questioned the inaction of authorities in reinstating the petitioner in the second grade teacher post and paying him wages he was entitled to as directed by the court. Counsel for the petitioner, S Laxmikant submitted that the authorities wilfully violated the orders of the court. The judge allowed the contempt case and granted six weeks’ time to comply with the earlier orders. The Judge made it clear that the authorities shall suffer imprisonment for a period of two months if they failed to comply with the order.

