JD Chakravarthy turns a playboy for Hippi

By | Published: 8:02 pm

Ram Gopal Varma’s Siva had launched his career in the Telugu film industry. And the movies followed later — Gulabi, Bombay Priyudu, and Egire Paavurama have established himself as an actor. With RGV’s Satya in 1998, JD Chakravarthy has bagged cult stardom for the portrayal of his character in the gangster flick.

Since the late ’90s to the present-day, Chakravarthy, who made himself isolated from Telugu cinema, continues to garner decent fandom in Telugu land. His full beard on the screen broke the studio stereotypes; JD, a “product from the RGV school” as he claims, has no qualms with his sagging career after a series of hits he made in the initial years of his career.

JD, who maintains a low-profile when it comes to his private life, says he is shy chatting with the media. In a freewheeling chat on Sunday, though, the 47-year-old shares details on his role in the movie Hippi and experience with actor Kartikeya and director TN Krishna. Shuttling between multiple industries, JD kept himself busy with a handful of offers. “I have been doing a lot of acting assignments in Tamil and other south Indian languages. I have thoroughly enjoyed what I have achieved so far as an actor. Hippi is one script that has excited me, of late. In Tamil, I am working for the upcoming social drama Pattrai. Iruvar Oppandham is another trilingual that I have signed. And Gandhigiri in Kannada is another such project which excited me,” he smiles.Looking back into 30 years of his filmy career, JD says he was extremely proud of Satya, Deyyam and Wife of Varaprasad. Although some of them failed at the box office, I am extremely content about what I have done. Once during a chat, Anil Kapoor told me ‘Paanch films hone chahiye career mein’. That was his calculation of measuring success,” JD adds.

Different characters

Throwing some light on his role in the upcoming movie Hippi, JD says he will be playing a play boy kind of role. However, he disagrees saying he is not playing a supporting actor for Kartikeya. “I would rather see it character-based story than concluding it as ‘supporting role’. Relatively, we’re behind when compared to Bollywood and Hollywood. Ours is predominantly hero-based industry. When listening to my character, I got an overall idea of the story during the narration,” he says.

Unfriendly camera

JD admits that he feel jittery when he faces camera even now as actor. “During the shooting of Vastu Shastra in Mumbai, I happened to meet Shah Rukh who was also shooting a movie Veer Zaara. He was so curious to know why I was having frequently looking at the dialogue paper. When I told him my problem of getting conscious on-screen, he immediately hugged me saying he too has been suffering from the same problem. With the energy and excitement on the sets, there is also an amount pressure when I face camera,” JD shares with a laugh. Stating that he is a big fun of web series and digital entertainment content on web, JD says he is also into producing web series like D Company and Guns and Thighs. “We’re reviving Guns and Thighs now. The Blacklist and Nikita are my favourite series on the web,” he shares, before signing off.