‘Jealous’ student behind RGIA bomb threat

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old M.Tech student rewrote the ‘friend in need’ adage in a grossly wrong way with his deeds, almost landing his close friend behind bars. In the end, he himself ended in police custody, with the possibility of a long term in jail now staring at him.

The arrest of Katraju Shashikanth on Wednesday, on charges of sending a bomb threat email to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Tuesday evening, exposed the different sides of friendship, both good and bad.

According to the Cyberabad Police, Shashikanth sent the fake bomb threat mail to RGIA to prevent his childhood friend Sairam Kaleru from boarding a flight to Canada to pursue higher studies. And this, police say, was not because he would miss his friend, but because he was jealous of Sairam.

On the other hand, Sairam was still fond of his friend, when he met the latter at the Shamshabad police station before he left for the airport on Wednesday evening. On hearing from Shashikanth that he did not have money to return home, Sairam gave him over Rs 500 before saying bye.

Earlier, Cyberabad police and RGIA security officials, after receiving the threat email, tracked it using the Internet Protocol (IP) address to Shashikanth’s mobile phone. Addressing a press conference here, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shamshabad) N Prakash Reddy said Shashikanth, a native of Warangal, and Sairam, a B.Tech graduate and resident of Peerzadiguda in Uppal, were childhood friends.

On coming to know that Sairam got a Canadian visa, Shashikanth was unable to digest it since he could not get a job so far while his friend was going places. Shashikanth first made an attempt to get the visa cancelled by sending a fake email with abusive content to the Canadian Immigration officials. But, the visa still came through.

With Sairam all set to fly on Wednesday, Shashikanth decided to stop him at RGIA. Police said Shashikanth opened the RGIA website on his phone and typed ‘I want to blast bomb in airport tomorrow’ in the [email protected] and gave Sairam’s email Id and mobile number as the sender’s details.

Reddy said Sairam used to take care of all expenses of Shashikanth, right from for watching movies to food. Shashikanth, presently staying in a hostel in Ameerpet, also feared that once Sairam left, no one would support him financially. His attempt to trap his friend got him arrested with a case against him, registered under Sections 505 (mischief) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 3(D) of Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Civil Aviation Act.

