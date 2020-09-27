JEE Advanced 2020: Candidates had a tough time answering Paper-II

M Shaurya who appeared for the examination at a centre in the city said he had found paper-I to be moderate and paper-II to be moderate to difficult

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: Students who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced found the examination to be moderate to difficult, with regards to the difficulty levels. The paper-I was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and paper-II from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on Sunday. This year, several students had a tough time answering questions in the physics and mathematics sections in both the papers.

M Shaurya who appeared for the examination at a centre in the city said he had found paper-I to be moderate and paper-II to be moderate to difficult. “There were many integer-based questions in physics and mathematics which required lengthy calculations. The mathematics section was lengthy and time was not sufficient. The questions in chemistry were easy to moderate,” he said.

Another student A Prashanth termed the JEE Advanced 2020 as difficult compared to last year examination. “Physics section in the paper-II was hard among all other sections. The mathematics was moderate in difficulty level, while chemistry was easy. This time, there were many integer-based questions in the examination which consumed a lot of time,” he explained.

Echoing the same, coaching experts said the difficulty level of the exam ranged between moderate and difficult, and they termed questions in physics section as most difficult which required lengthy calculations. “Chemistry section was relatively easy compared to other sections. The mathematics part was moderate but it required lengthy calculations. Students who manage to score 50 per cent out of the total marks will be able to secure a good rank,” said D Sankara Rao, Dean, Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Kukatpally.

Meanwhile, due to a short circuit at a test centre in the city, commencement of the examination was reportedly delayed. “Due to heavy rain on Saturday, there was a short circuit in the centre which delayed the paper-I exam by 30 minutes. Instead of starting at 9 am, it began at 9.30 am. The paper-II exam was also delayed because of paper-I. There was also an issue regarding capturing biometrics of students. But everything was sorted out by officials concerned and the exam was conducted for all students in the centre,” sources said. The JEE Advanced is conducted for admissions into Indian Institutes of Technology.

