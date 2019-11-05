JEE Advanced to be conducted on May 17

By | Published: 10:41 pm

Hyderabad: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced will be conducted on May 17, 2020. The Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi which is organising the examination has announced the exam schedule. The paper-I will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and paper-II from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on May 17, 2020 and results will be declared on June 8, 2020.

The architecture aptitude test will be held on June 12, 2020 and results will be announced on June 16, 2020. The JEE-Advanced is conducted for admissions into Indian Institutes of Technology across the country.