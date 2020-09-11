JEE-Main results: Eight from TS secure 100 Percentile, highest in country

In fact, out of 24 candidates who scored 100 Percentile in the country, eight are from Telangana which is highest compared to other States.

Hyderabad: Eight students from Telangana have secured 100 Percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. The results were announced by the National Testing Agency on Friday.

The candidates who secured 100 Percentile include Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy, Chukka Tanuja, Deeti Yeshash Chandra, Morreddigari Likhith Reddy, Rachapalle Shashank Anirudh, Rongala Arun Siddardha, Shiva Krishna Sagi, and Vadapalli Arvind Narasimha.

In fact, out of 24 candidates who scored 100 Percentile in the country, eight are from Telangana which is highest compared to other States.

As many as 67,319 students registered for the JEE Main April/September session from the State.

