JEE Main: Top show by social, tribal welfare students

Hyderabad: Students of Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies have dominated the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main results.

This year, a staggering 432 students of social welfare and 274 students of tribal welfare residential educational institutions have not just qualified in the entrance exam but also scored high percentiles on par with the students of corporate junior colleges.

Among the top scorers include Sravan Kumar of Social Welfare IIT Gowlidoddi who secured 99.51 percentile and a tribal boy Katroth Anil from Tribal Welfare IIT Study Centre, Rajendra Nagar, who got 94.05 percentile.

Naini Mamatha, a girl belonging to Particularly Vulnerable Primitive Group (PVTG) from Tribal Welfare Junior College, Hayath Nagar, scored 89.11 percentile.

What makes their achievement remarkable is that they are first-generation learners, and sons and daughters of daily wage earners, agricultural labourers, vegetable vendors, roadside tea sellers, security guards and auto drivers. These students have proved that extreme poverty and rural background is not an impediment to making their mark in the country’s toughest entrance exam if the right opportunities and guidance is provided.

TSWREIS and TTWREIS secretary Dr R S Praveen Kumar congratulated students for their outstanding performance and said the entire credit goes to committed teachers for their hard work in helping needy students from remote villages and tribal hamlets to secure admission in top-notch IITs and NITs in large numbers every year.

“This transformation was made possible with the generous grant of funds and vision by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and giving approval for free long-term intensive residential IIT coaching for poor SC/ST students who can’t afford coaching classes in corporate institutions,” he said.

Under the flagship KG-PG Mission, Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod have been giving utmost priority to the education of marginalized children, he said.

Dr Kumar said students of social and tribal welfare residential educational institutions have launched a silent academic revolution in Telangana by starting Village Learning Circles (VLCs) in the times of the Covid-19 pandemic, wherein students with teaching skills have been conducting classes for their peers and fellow schoolmates in their localities to beat digital deprivation.

“Our students rose to the challenge and converted churches, temples, kitchens, verandas, school buildings, panchayat offices, open agricultural fields and building rooftops as classrooms and keeping the light of education constantly shining in every poor home in an extraordinarily difficult times of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Dr Kumar said.

