JEE-Main toppers from TS now aim for JEE-Advanced

Hyderabad: After securing 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main, students from Telangana are gearing up to crack the JEE Advanced.

Hyderabad girl Chukka Tanuja, who scored 100 percentile in the JEE Main, is the topper among the girls, while she secured the third rank in the OBC category and 20th rank in the open category. She is the only one in the female category to score 100 percentile.

‘Will study at IIT-Bombay’

A student of Narayana Junior College, Tanuja said she prepared 10 hours to 12 hours for the examination. “I want to crack the JEE Advanced and join the computer science and engineering course at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay,” she said.

Shiva Krishna Sagi of Hyderabad secured all India eighth rank in the open category.

“My college gave me a schedule and accordingly I prepared for the exams for about 8 hours to 10 hours in the lockdown period. I will crack the JEE Advanced and am planning to join the computer science and engineering course at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay,” Shiva Krishna said.

This year, eight students from Telangana namely Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy, Chukka Tanuja, Deeti Yeshash Chandra, Morreddigari Likhith Reddy, Rachapalle Shashank Anirudh, Rongala Arun Siddardha, Shiva Krishna Sagi, and Vadapalli Arvind Narasimha have secured 100 percentile. In fact, out of 24 who scored cent percentile, eight are from Telangana.

The JEE Advanced is scheduled to take place on September 27. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions into Indian Institutes of Technology in the country.

