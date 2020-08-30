JEE Mains to be held from September 1 to 6

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, candidates appearing for the entrance exam must give a self-declaration stating they are not Covid-19 positive

Hyderabad: The Join Entrance Examination (JEE) Main will be conducted for 67,319 registered candidates from the State at 27 test centres from September 1 to 6. The admit cards for the entrance examination are available for download on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, candidates appearing for the entrance exam must give a self-declaration stating they are not Covid-19 positive. This undertaking has been provided to students along with their admit card. At the centre, students will be offered a fresh three-ply mask before entering.

“In order to stop chances of unfair means being used in the examination, the candidate is expected to wear the freshly provided mask at the centre. The candidate will be required to remove the mask worn by him/her from home, and use the mask provided at the centre only,” said the National Testing Agency which conducts the exam.

Apart from the admit card and self-declaration form, candidates are advised to carry a transparent ballpoint pen, additional photograph, personal hand sanitiser, transparent water bottle, and original identity proof to the exam centre. No candidate will be allowed inside the centre without an admit card and valid identity proof.

