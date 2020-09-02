JEE: ‘Physics section tougher than Maths’

BE/BTech aspirants find questions in Chemistry easy

Hyderabad: Students, who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for BE/BTech courses on Wednesday, termed questions in physics section as being tough and tricky compared to mathematics and chemistry sections. In view of Covid-19 pandemic, the exam was conducted duly following Covid-19 safety measures at 27 test centres across the State.

The aspirants found several numerical and lengthy questions in the physics section and a few theoretical based questions. These numerical questions consumed more time. The mathematics section was considered moderate in difficulty level while chemistry was easy. Overall, students rated the examination as moderate on the difficulty levels.

“I found the examination to be tough compared to January session. Questions in physics and mathematics were tough, and chemistry was easy,” said BM Patil, an aspirant.

Another student P Vishwanadha Shastry said the January session exam was better than the September one. “Questions in mathematics and physics were tough, and lengthy, and chemistry was easy,” he said.

Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Kukatpally, Dean, D Sankara Rao said for most students physics was tough compared to mathematics and chemistry which were moderate on difficulty levels.

“As per most students, physics had more numerical questions and less theoretical-based questions. In Chemistry, more theoretical based questions were asked,” Rao said.

Goprep (JEE & NEET) VP Navin C Joshi said questions were uniformly asked from whole syllabus in each of the subjects.

“The physics section was considered difficult and mathematics was moderate and lengthy, and chemistry was easy. Students were able to attempt 13-14 questions with ease. The overall level of the exam was easy to moderate. For future slots, students are advised to focus on basics and conceptual clarity,” Joshi added.

The JEE Main for BE/BTech courses is scheduled till September 6.

