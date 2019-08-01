Jeedimetla C&D plant likely to be launched on Aug 15

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is making efforts to launch the recycle Construction and Demolition debris (C&D) plant at Jeedimetla on August 15.

Efforts were on to install GPS tracking system to vehicles involved in shifting of C&D waste. Everyday nearly 600 metric tonnes of C&D waste is generated in the city. The recycling plant at Jeedimelta is set up with a cost of nearly Rs 12 crore with a capacity to recycle 500 metric tonnes of waste a day. Regarding the proposed C&D plant at Fathullaguda, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore instructed the officials to complete the agreement and other formalities at the earliest.

During a meeting with Ramky officials here on Thursday, the GHMC Commissioner instructed them to complete the ongoing capping works at Jawaharnagar dump yard as per schedule.

The GHMC has taken up the biggest capping works in the country and instructions were issued to the officials to complete the works at the earliest.

Ramky officials said due to the rains, there was slight interruption in works. However, 300 workers were deployed to take up the works. Meanwhile, GHMC officials informed that the special plant set up for leachate treatment will commence functioning in two days, according to a press release.

