Jeevan lashes out at KCR for new Secretariat, Assembly complexes

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: Congress party MLC T Jeevan Reddy on Monday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao unveiled plans for the construction of a new Secretariat and Assembly complexes only to divert the attention of the people from the State’s problems.

In the past five years, the TRS government filled only about 20,000 vacancies, which still left about one lakh jobs unfilled in the government and its agencies, Jeevan Reddy said. “Where is the need for a new Secretariat and Assembly buildings. Samata (C Block), D and H Blocks in the Secretariat were built to last a 100 years,” he said. “I filed a petition in the High Court last year when the government talked about demolishing the Secretariat buildings and constructing new ones. Then, the Advocate General informed the court that there were no plans to demolish any building and if they do so now, it will amount to contempt of court,” he said.

Jeevan Reddy also demanded to know the “real reasons for the State government wanting to move the Legislative Assembly from its present premises and building a new one at Errum Manzil”. “If this is done, the entire area around Errum Manzil will turn into a traffic nightmare,” he said.

Instead, he said, the government should focus on pressing problems in the State and as part of this, declare PRC and Interim Relief for government employees immediately.