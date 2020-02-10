Jeeyar Swamy fixes tentative ‘muhurath’ for inauguration of Dubbak Temple

By | Published: 2:38 pm

Siddipet: The Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and Trust Committee Members of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy Temple, Dubbak have met Chinna Jeeyar Swamy at his Ashram in Shamshabad on Monday morning.

He has requested the Jeeyar Swamy to fix a Muhurath for the inauguration of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, which was constructed in Dubbak. Jeeyar Swamy has given a tentative date of April 1st week for the inauguration of the temple.

As some locals had joined hands a few years ago to build a massive temple for Lord Venkateswara Swamy, Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, who had a special association with Dubbak, had extended all support to them.

The foundation for the temple was also laid by Jeeyar Swamy. The Chief Minister has ensured a grant of Rs 3 crore under the common good fund.

The temple trust had also spent some amount by accepting donations from devotees. Since minor works are still pending at the temple, the MP has said that they complete by March the first week.

Chief Minister, Chandrashekar Rao, who had his schooling in Dubbak, is also expected to participate in the inauguration along with the Jeeyar Swamy.

