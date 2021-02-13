JeM man recced Doval’s office, sent videos to his Pak masters

The development has sent security officials into tizzy leading to additional security measures being deployed, official related to the development said in Saturday.

By | Published: 1:16 pm 1:35 pm

New Delhi/Jammu: The video clip of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval’s office and several other top locations in the national capital were recovered from the phone of an arrested Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist.

The development has sent security officials into tizzy leading to additional security measures being deployed, official related to the development said in Saturday.

A senior Jammu police official related to the development told IANS, “The Jammu police arrested a person named Hidayat-Ullah Malik on February 6. During interrogation he confessed that he has done recce of Doval’s office and several other locations and sent it to the commanders of JeM in Pakistan.”

The official said that Malik, a resident of Shopian was arrested and a case was registered against him under several sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act at the Gangayal police station in Jammu.

The official said that Malik is the chief of a Jaish front group, Lashkar-e-Mustafa, and was arrested from Anantnag. Police also recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

The official further stated that during his interrogation Malik revealed that he had taken a flight to Delhi last year in May and recorded a video of Doval’s office and then passed it on to his Pakistani commander named Doctor through WhatsApp.

Malik during his interrogation also confessed that he had conducted recce of the Samba sector border area in mid 2019, along with Sameer Ahmad Dar, who was arrested by NIA in January last year for his involvement with the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

The officials in Delhi on condition of anonymity said that following the revelations from the arrested terrorist the security has been beefed up.

Doval has remained prime target for the terrorists since 2016 Uri surgical strike and Balakot air strike.

He also has questioned JeM chief Masood Azhar after his arrest in 1994 and was also one of the persons who escorted Azhar to Kandhar in the wake of IC-814 hijack.