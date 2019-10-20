Jenelle Evans spends quality time with kids, husband

By | Published: 3:32 pm 4:51 pm

Washington D.C: Looks like Jennelle Evans and her kids had the best time on earth while enjoying a fun-filled weekend. The 27-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a few adorable family photos of her kids spending some time at a monster truck rally.

In the photo, she can be seen posing with her children including Ensley Jolie, Jace Vahn, Kaiser Orion, and daughter of husband, David Eason, Maryssa.

“I’m one of the kids now #StopGrowing,” she captioned the photo.

In another snap, Jennelle shared a photo with her husband, David, captioning it, “Today was fun.” Looks like the duo is making extra efforts to spend a lot of family time together following the recent custody battle the actor fought.

In July, the actor won the custody of her children five weeks after they were taken away from her home, reported E! News.

Jennelle told E! News after the court battle that she was “ecstatic to regain custody” of her kids and that she was “excited to move forward.”