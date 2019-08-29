Jenna Dewan loses a designer bag from parked car

By | Published: 3:59 pm 5:30 pm

In a broad daylight robbery, actor Jenna Dewan’s car was broken into and her $3,000 designer Yves Saint Laurent bag was taken away. According to tmz.com, Jenna’s car was parked on Sunset Strip when the incident took place around Monday noon.

Jenna’s beau Steve Kazee had also rushed to the spot when the County Sheriff’s Department officials were attending the scene, the reports said. Photographers reportedly caught a woman dressed in a black hoodie and dark trousers taking the purse but no arrests have been made yet.

This comes days after Jenna said she was inspired to ride the subway for the first time thanks to her beau Kazee.