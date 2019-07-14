Jessica Simpson opens up about life

By | Published: 3:09 pm

American actor-singer Jessica Simpson opened up about motherhood and how managing three children is a herculean task.

“Three kids is no joke. It is definitely constant, and the biggest challenge for me is trying to be present when I am pulled in so many directions,” she told People. Simpson added: “They are all in such different phases now.” Simpson and her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, are proud parents to three children: daughter Maxwell, 7; son Ace, 6; and their newborn 3-month-old Birdie Mae, who the couple welcomed in May, reported by Fox News.

The singer shared with the magazine that her youngest baby girl is “so precious” — especially when she shows off her dimples. “Birdie is so precious. She is a little smiley angel these days. It is the best thing in the world to see and feel her smile. It fills the room,” she told the magazine.