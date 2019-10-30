Jeweller held in Hyderabad for not appearing in court

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: Sukesh Gupta, city-based jeweller, was detained by the Sultan Bazaar police after a local court in Kolkata issued an arrest warrant against him in connection with a case registered there.

The warrant was issued after Gupta failed to appear before the court in connection with a cheque bounce case.

The court issued a warrant against Gupta and his wife Neetu Gupta, who are partners in Aashi Realtors. The case pertains to a financial dispute between Gupta and Srei Equipment Finance Limited – a Kolkata based company.

The warrants were sent to the Station House Officer of Sultan Bazaar police station asking them to arrest Gupta and his wife, and, produce them before the court on November 20.

