Jewellery inspired from culinary art

Zoya, from the House of Tata, presents Rhapsodie, an artistic collection characterised by delicate fluid designs and fascinating rare stones. It is inspired by the celebrated techniques of haute cuisine, reimagined into enticing forms of haute joaillerie.

With an abstract interpretation of gourmet techniques such as dripping, brushing, layering, scaling, wrap and roll, pinch and fold, this summery collection redefines the rules of fine jewellery with versatile and wearable pieces, which are perfect for brunches and casual outings.

As a founder of India’s first and most unique design concept store, Charcoal Project, popular designer Sussanne Khan’s focus on design and creativity found synergy with Zoya’s own approach to creation of collections, while Sarah Todd, an internationally acclaimed restaurateur and chef, was the perfect match for the event with gourmet plating techniques being the focal point of Rhapsodie.

Sussanne said, “The collection is a rare visual treat. As a designer, I appreciate its uniquely sweeping forms, colours, and textures. Also, the brilliance of the stones like rutilated quartz, peridots, tiger eyes and briolettes in interesting shapes and forms, make the pieces truly alluring.”

Speaking at the event, Sarah said, “I am excited to be at the Zoya collection launch. I admire the creativity and craftsmanship reflected in this stunning collection, Rhapsodie, which translates the rich and diverse techniques of gourmet, into exquisite works of art. It is a creative concept and we have tried to show some of these techniques here today that have inspired the beautiful designs in this collection.”

