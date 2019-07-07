Jhansi curious for ‘Talk of the Town’

By | Published: 6:13 pm

Between having wrapped up Manmadhudu 2 and wearing endless handloom post Mallesham’s success, actor-host Jhansi shared a quirky schoolgirl look on Instagram. Wearing a white shirt and navy blue pleated-skirt uniform replete with braided hair and red ribbons, she clarified that the look was for the promo of an upcoming show.

The school uniform seemingly took the actor down the memory lane, as Jhansi quizzed her fans about which favourite character they liked the most among the many characters that she played for Gemini TV’s ‘Talk Of The Town’.

The actor was part of the hit comedy show that aired more than two decades ago between 1997 and 2007.

Calling it her “favourite show till date”, her post read, “I find ‘myself’ differently each time when I portray a role. These characters have let me explore my personality and perspective. This new get up is for an upcoming promo for a new show, the school girl’s role has transported me to my school times. I will be thrilled, if you can share your memories of that show.”

Fans commented their picks that the actor played to the tee, and attributed many Sunday brunch memories to the show. “Gold merchant Marvadi uncle getup… how good were those days.. ’90s kids memories,” wrote a user.

