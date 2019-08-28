Jhansi’s forte is challenging roles

By | Aishwarya Kruthiventi | Published: 8:34 pm

Mallesham to Kousalya Krishnamurthy, Jhansi has played diverse roles. Playing a taunted mother working to get her daughter on track to a loving mother, Jhansi has done it all. For her, the transition from serious roles to comedy was astonishing. Talking about her journey, Jhansi recalls her experience with team Mallesham. “Mallesham holds a special place in my heart, it’s like our baby. Working with Priyadarshi was really fun.

The whole experience was breathtaking. We were trained to talk in Nalgonda accent, we had to be fluent in that dialect, it was challenging. Working with people with no background in the cinema industry was a great experience altogether,” says Jhansi. Being an anchor and working in cinema simultaneously never felt like a transition for the anchor-actor. “As an actor, I get to do varied roles.

There is a lot of variety and as long as it is content-driven, I am up for it. The film fraternity has been kind to me. All the awards I received are for the films I’ve done,” adds Jhansi. Elaborating on her experience working on F2, which turned into a blockbuster, she says, “F2 was a roller-coaster ride, I had most releases this year with F2 being one of the best.

The comic timing was a big part of the script. Working with Venkatesh was a soul-enhancing experience. He is a gem of a person. What’s captivating about him is that he comes down to level up with an actor, in order to create comic timing. For me working with Venkatesh reminded me of our role in the movie Tulasi. Kokapet aunty wouldn’t have been a success without his additions.” In the spate of films that came her way, Manmadhudu 2 was a middling hit.

“It was a great movie and way ahead of its time. Women were being portrayed differently and it was portrayed in a very humorous way. The movie industry isn’t ready to accept a movie like this just yet. My role was that of a bad cop of the family. I had a very stern look. Working with Nagarjuna and Laxmi was thrilling. Memories were made and bonds were created.” The actor is also happy about her new release Kousalya Krishnamurthy which is a sports drama starring Rajendra Prasad and Aishwarya Rajesh.

“Working on a project like Kousalya Krishnamurthy was challenging, playing a strict mother to nurture her daughter was tough. And to compete with Rajendra Prasad was very complex. I was indeed very conscious around him. But, it was a great experience as I acquired the balance that was needed. The scene where my house is up for auction as my daughter is being selected at the same time earned me a lot of praise from the industry insiders,” signs off Jhansi.

