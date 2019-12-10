Jharkhand CMO all praise for Mission Bhagiratha

By | Published: 1:23 am

Hyderabad: Telangana gave a new direction to the country in terms of drinking water supply through Mission Bhagiratha, said Sunil Kumar, secretary to the Chief Minister’s Office from Jharkhand. He said the novel initiative reflected the State government’s commitment to ensure healthy and improved living standards for its people.

On Monday, Sunil Kumar toured the Gajwel constituency to study the implementation of Mission Bhagiratha, which is aimed at providing water connection to every household. He interacted with villagers from Erravelli and enquired about water supply and other welfare schemes by the State government.

Lauding the efforts of the Telangana government, Sunil Kumar said Erravelli was at the forefront of development and quality of living when compared with many other cities he visited. He also visited Pragnapur where he tasted the water supplied from Mission Bhagiratha pipelines and also studied the quality of works taken up under the scheme. He visited Sangapur and neighbouring villages to study the construction of double-bedroom houses as well as Mission Bhagiratha headworks at Komatibanda.

