Jharkhand HC defers to Sept 11 hearing on Lalu Yadav’s bail plea

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred for September 11 hearing on the bail plea of former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Yadav in connection with a case related to the fodder scam.

Lalu Yadav is currently undergoing medical treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Jharkhand’s Ranchi. He has been in the hospital for several months now.

Yadav, who has been in prison since December 2017, was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the fodder scam case.

Notably, both the sentences are being served consecutively.

The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu served as the State’s Chief Minister.