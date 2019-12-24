Jharkhand: JMM legislative party leader to be elected today

By | Published: 10:19 am

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s (JMM) legislature party will elect its leader at a meeting in Ranchi on Tuesday. All 30 newly-elected MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting which is scheduled to take place at 11 am.

JMM chief Shibu Soren will preside over the meeting at his residence. JMM working president Hemant Soren, who led the party’s campaign in the election, is likely to be elected as its legislature party leader.

JMM fought the election in alliance with Congress and Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) to win a comfortable majority with 47 seats. JMM has won 30 seats, Congress 16 and RJD one seat in the election. BJP, which has won 25 seats, not only lost power but also the tag of the single-largest party in the state.

The Jharkhand Assembly has a total of 82 seats including one for a nominated member, bringing the seats which go to polls to 81.