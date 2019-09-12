Jharkhand: One killed, five injured in mine blast

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Dhanbad: One miner was killed and five others seriously injured in an explosion in a mine in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at West Modidih open cast mine of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) when the miners were laying detonators for blasting the rocks, an officer said.

While 40-year-old Dharm Das Mahto was declared dead at a BCCL hospital, the remaining injured persons were undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, Katras police station Circle Inspector Sunil Kumar Singh said.

Chairman-cum-managing director of BCCL, P M Prasad, after meeting the injured miners, told reporters, “The matter is being probed. If lapses come to the fore, action will be taken against those responsible for it.”

He said their initial investigation suggested there were lapses in maintaining the standard operating procedures of mining.

“Drilling is done in less the 80 degree temperature of the mines but it seems that was not followed,” Prasad said.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.