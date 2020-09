So far, 79,909 people have been infected by the virus in the state.

Ranchi: Jharkhand reported 974 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths, officials said on Monday.

The state’s death toll reached 679 with the latest fatalities, they said.

So far, 79,909 people have been infected by the virus in the state, they added. There are 12,433 active cases at present.

Jharkhand has reported 66,797 recoveries so far.

Total 22,342 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, officials said.