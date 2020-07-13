Jharkhand’s COVID-19 tally stands at 3,774

By | Published: 12:18 pm

Ranchi: The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand rose to 3,774 including 1,433 active cases, said State Health Department on Monday.

The total number of cases include 2,308 recovered/discharged and 33 deaths, State Health Department informed.

With the highest single-day spike of 28,701 cases, India’s total number of COVID-19 cases reached 8,78,254, informed Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday.

Out of the total number of cases, as many as 3,01,609 are currently active. Also, over 5,53,471 people have been cured/discharged/migrated so far from the infection.

The country’s death toll now stands at 23,174 with 500 more deaths in the last 24 hours. (