Jhoota Kahin Ka: A fun outing

By | Published: 6:23 pm

Designed to be a simple situational comedy that moves from one goof up to another, this script sticks to its unpretentious premise and makes no bones about it. It celebrates a few laughs and deals with neither the world of the rich and vile nor the ambitious with angst. While the title is reminiscent of an earlier Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Singh starrer with the same name, the content is sure to remind one of Jhoot Bole Kawa Kaate, the last outing of the maestro of the genre – Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

The Bertie Wooster knack to get into trouble is inherited by Varun (Omkar Kapoor) and his buddy Karan (Sunny Singh) – two unemployed guys in Mauritius. The place is hardly relevant, for the narrative could happen even in Timbuktu. While Varun has angered Dad Yograj Singh (Rishi Kapoor) back home in the lush green lands of Punjab where Dad lives with his brother-in-law Koka (Rajesh Sharma), Karan is playing down the fact that his temperamental Big Brother Tommy (Jimmy Shergill) is cooling his heels in jail. Varun’s romantic interest is Riya Mehta (Nimisha) whose parents Vinod (Manoj Joshi) and Ruchi (Lillete Dubey) are constantly quarrelling. Vinod is consigned to a wheel chair and he is constantly accusing his pretty wife of having affairs. The two plan to get married soon after they realise that they are in love. In contrast Karan’s gal Sonam (Richa Vaidya) is constantly nagging him for not being ready for a marriage. Since Riya will not get married as her parents will be left alone, Varun feigns that he is an orphan and is more than willing to live in the palatious house of the Mehtas.

Back home having waited for the return of the son in vain, Yograj packs his baggage which includes brother-in-law Koka and his inconsequential wife and lands up in Mauritius as a tenant of the Mehtas. Worried that his story will be revealed, Varun with the guidance of Karan, hatches up various plans that only make things worse.

At Karan’s end, his brother makes efforts to be out on parole and is in a hurry to have his brother married. His preference is for the rich and famous. This is not the box you would tick for Sonam’s dad (Rakesh Bedi) who is a foodie who is drawn into this comedy of errors unwittingly. Tommy thinks that Karan’s parents in law are the Mehtas. Yograj thinks that his son Varun is having an affair with friend Karan’s wife. The girls do not know of what is happening behind their back. All leads to a comic climax at the wedding with Tommy adding his bit to the drama.

Sharp one-liners tickle you steadily and ensure that you do not get bored in the hour plus film. The lead pairs pull down the film. While there is nothing that they do not try to infuse into the film they some how lack the wherewithal to carry it through. Their bonding is not half as good as in the Luv Ranjan creation between Karthick Aaryaan and Sunny Singh. The veterans in the cast is of a top order. Rajesh Sharma, Manoj Joshi, Lillete Dubey, Rakesh Pandey are all perfect with their timing. There is then the performing brilliance of Rishi Kapoor who in his present avatar getting meatier roles than he did in his prime as a romantic lead player. Jhoota Kahin Ka is a fun outing. Do not expect too much of it and sit to enjoy an outing that is as good as it lasts.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter