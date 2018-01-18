JIGNASA to be held in Hyderabad from January 18

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: The Commissionerate of Collegiate Education will conduct JIGNASA 2017-18, a State level competition on study projects for students of Government Degree Colleges from January 18 to 26.

The event will be inaugurated by Commmissioner of Collegiate Education Naveen Mittal at JNAFAU on Thursday.

According to a press release, students from 30 districts will participate in 16 disciplines and the idea of the competition was to inculcate group learning and interest in research.

The project presented by students will be evaluated by Professors and cash prizes of Rs 25,000 and Rs 18,000 will be given for first and second best projects. This apart, project supervisor will get Rs 3,000 as an incentive.

The Commissionerate has decided to identify the third best project and present a certificate of commendation from this year.