JIGNASA kicks off on grand note

Hyderabad: JIGNASA, a student study projects competition for the Government Degree Colleges across the State started off on grand note here.

About 131 study projects were selected in 16 subjects, including Science, Commerce, Life Sciences, Social Science and Languages for the competition.

Commissioner of Collegiate Education Naveen Mittal, who inaugurated the event said JIGNASA has gained substantial momentum within just two years of launching.

CCMB former Director and renowned scientist Dr Mohan Rao said India has become the central hub of all creative inventions and discoveries today in all fronts of potential for excellence in research. He said students need to focus on their research tendency.

Commissionerate of College Education will present cash prize of Rs 25,000 and Rs 18,000 for students who bag first and second prizes in each subject. This apart, project supervisor will get Rs 3,000 as an incentive. Starting from this year, third best project in the competition will be presented with a certificate of commendation.