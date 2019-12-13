JIH to protest against CAB in Telangana on Friday

By | Published: 1:15 am 1:18 am

Hyderabad: The Jamaat e Islami e Hind (JIH) has appealed to the Muslim community to hold a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill on Friday.

JIH president Telangana and Odhisa Hamed Mohammed Khan asked the community members to tie black bands on arms while going to offer prayers as a mark of protest. He urged the community to hold a silent protest in front of various mosques after Friday prayers.

On Saturday the JIH along with other groups would stage dharna at mandal and district levels in the State. A representation against the CAB will be handed over to the Tahsildar and District Collectors.

On Sunday a maha dharna would be held at Indira Park lower tank bund. The organisation appealed to the public to participate.