Jilted by fiance, woman ends life in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:10 pm

Hyderabad: A woman, who reportedly went into depression after coming to know about her fiance marrying another woman, committed suicide here on Sunday.

According to police, Gorla Malleshwari, 24, a private employee, was engaged to her relative Maram Sudhakar in front of their elders early this year. However, Sudhakar later informed that he was not interested in marrying Malleshwari following which the family lodged a complaint with Jawaharnagar police and a case of cheating booked against him.

Following the case, Sudhakar assured to marry Malleshwari later this year after a ‘panchayat’ held in the presence of the elders of their families. However on October 8, to everyone’s dismay, Sudhakar sent a WhatsApp message to a relative of Malleshwari stating that he was getting married to another woman at Penchilkona temple in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh and moreover, invited her family to his clandestine marriage.

“On coming to know about this, Malleshwari consumed some poisonous substance at her house on Friday morning and fell unconscious. Immediately the family members rushed her to Gandhi Hospital where she succumbed on Sunday morning,” said G Mohan, Sub Inspector Jawaharnagar police station.

The police shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary where an autopsy was conducted. The body was later handed over to the family members.

On a complaint lodged by victim’s parents, the Jawaharnagar police registered a case against Sudhakar under IPC Section 306 (abetment to suicide) and are investigating into the matter.

