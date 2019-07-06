Jilted lover held after fake bomb alert in Hyderabad’s RGIA

By | Published: 11:48 am

Hyderabad: A youngster, who was allegedly depressed after a love failure, reportedly got drunk and told the CISF personnel at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here that there was a bomb in a Chennai-bound flight.

However, the CISF immediately checked the flight and found that the information was wrong after which the youngster was grilled, and he spilled the beans saying that he was drunk and had tried to mislead them. Incidentally, he was supposed to fly on the same flight and had got drunk from a bar near the airport.

The Cyberabad police confirmed this, saying it was a ‘jilted lover’ going from Hyderabad to Chennai flight who gave the false information stating that a bomb was inside the aircraft, which was supposed to leave at 6am.

“It was a fake alert. We verified and found to be incorrect and all flights are running normally. Interrogation is going on,” Shamshabad Deputy Commissioner of Police N. Prakash Reddy said. He said more details about the incident would be shared shortly.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter