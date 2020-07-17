Jimmy Neesham takes a dig at English weather

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:46 pm

Hyderabad: The English condition is so unpredictable that the weather there can change at any moment causing interruptions to the sport. Cricket has been one of the games that was hit hard because of the weather.

The 2019 World Cup too was slow to start with many matches being affected by the rain. The ongoing Test series between England and West Indies too, which was the first after coronavirus forced break of nearly four months, has hit because of the rain. While the first day of the first Test match was hit, the second Test match too saw a delayed start due to rain and wet outfield.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Neesham, the New Zealand cricketer who is known for his witty tweets, took to the social networking site and vented his frustration, tweeting, “Probably one of the reasons the British colonised the world. To find a place where they could play a damn Test match,” Neesham tweeted. West Indies have won the first match and leads the three-Test series 1-0.