Jimmy Shergill and Gul Panag have a Patiala connection

By | Published: 7:51 pm

Jimmy Shergill and Gul Panag who will be seen as lead actors in ZEE5’s flagship series ‘Rangbaaz Season 2’ have more in common than one might think. Both the actors attended college in Patiala in Punjab at the same time and both their colleges were two-minute walking distance from each other! Jimmy was a student at Bikram College whereas Gul Panag attended the Government College of Education.

Gul Panag shares, “Jimmy is an incredible actor, and I have followed his impressive work over the years. He is a bit of an introvert on the surface and takes some time to start opening up. However, we both share a Punjabi connection and also went to college in Patiala , and soon we had a lot to talk about. In fact, I actually bunked college to go watch Maachis. “He bunked college to watch his debut film Maachis.”

Rangbaaz Season 2 is a fast-paced, crime thriller which encompasses caste supremacy and political rivalry of a gangster who was also referred to as ‘Robinhood’ by many. The nine-episode series based on a true story is an unusual tale of a dream gone wrong. The series further brings to the forefront the fateful encounter that ended his life.