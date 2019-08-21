Jio creates network with 10,000 towers in Telangana

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:53 pm

Hyderabad: Jio is creating an exhaustive mobile network across Telangana. The company has established a network with 10,000 mobile towers in the State, making it the largest operator in the State in terms of both mobile network availability and reach, the company claimed in a release.

Jio was launched about 35 months ago and this has catapulted India to the no. 1 position in the world in terms of mobile data consumption. It has become the largest mobile data network company in the country and garnered a subscriber-base of over 33.12 crore users (as per TRAI data for June 2019), Reliance Jio said in its statement.

So far, 1.3 crore residents across Telangana have embraced Jio Digital Life. The combined subscriber base across AP Telecom circle (including AP and Telangana States) clocked 2.64 crore as of June 2019. With over 10,000 towers installed in each of the Telugu states, Jio continues to add more subscribers across every district in the State, month after month.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter