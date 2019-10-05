JioTV to broadcast NBA games live

By | Published: 7:20 pm

Mumbai: NBA India Games 2019 will be broadcast live on JioTv mobile application.

Fans can catch the world’s leading basketball players in action on the JioSports channel within the JioTV application.

In the first match of the NBA games, Indiana Pacers defeated Sacramento Kings 132-131 at the Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium here. The match was broadcast live. The second game will also be available live on October 5 from 7 pm.

The NBA has been working with Reliance Foundation (RF) for the last six years to support the development of basketball in India.

This initiative is known as the world’s largest Junior NBA programme, with a reach of 11 million children from 34 cities in 20 states.

The RF had invited children from its Junior NBA programme to watch the first-ever NBA game live at the NSCI, Dome on October 4.

In May 2017, the NBA Academy was opened up in New Delhi. It features a basketball training centre and looks to train top players throughout India.

The NBA India Games 2019 will reach fans in more than 200 countries via television, digital and social media.