J&J building diverse organisation

By | Published: 12:03 am 10:26 pm

Hyderabad: Across cultures of the global Johnson & Johnson operations, including India, diversity remains a central part. J&J focuses on meeting the needs of the millennial and multi-generational workforce, fostering the advancement of women across business verticals and supporting young parents and the modern-day families at the company.

Explaining how important diversity is for the company, Emrana Sheikh, Enterprise HR Head for India & South Asia at Johnson & Johnson, told Telangana Today, “J&J understands that one of the most effective ways of understanding and meeting the needs of its diverse customers and patients is to have a workforce that reflects diversity. The two key focus areas for J&J India are building an inclusive and diverse organisation, and a focus on health and wellness of employees. We also believe that there must be equal opportunity for employment, development and advancement for those qualified.”

At J&J, she says, fairness in pay is taken very seriously and each employee is evaluated on the basis of merit and performance.

She added, “Women’s participation in the workforce is a key for us. The overall diversity ratio at J&J India is 15 per cent and a large part of this comes from Corporate (36 per cent) & R&D (32 per cent). At the director/senior level, the ratio is at 21 per cent. The ratio for supply chain and sales stand at 11 per cent each-thus presenting a big opportunity to hone women talent in these functions. The Women’s Leadership & Inclusion and Employee Resource Group play a key role in our effort towards the advancement and retention of women at J&J India.”

J&J has also implemented a paternity leave policy where new or adoptive fathers are entitled to eight weeks paternity leave during the first year to bond with the newborn or newly adopted child. Meanwhile, new mothers are entitled to 26 weeks leave.

In addition to supporting the modern ways of working, the spaces in J&J offices in India are also adaptable to the needs of its differently abled workforce.

Skilling millennials

She informed, “Almost 50 per cent of J&J India’s workforce comprises of millennials-and this number is likely to grow each year. Cross-sectoral global exposure, flexible working provisions, training, and mentoring programmes allow the organisation to provide young employees with the inspiration and skills to build their future in the company.”

J&J India also implements functional development programmes, leadership development initiatives and long-term differentiated leadership development programmes for new and seasoned employees to sustain diversity of experience.

“For those who play specific roles for each of J&J’s business verticals (such as medical devices or pharmaceuticals), this helps broaden the understanding of concepts related to each function and amplify the experience of learning on-the-job,” she adds.

Encouraging volunteers

Also, each year, under the Extended Volunteer Leave Policy, employees are encouraged to take paid time off work to participate in volunteering activities.

In India, planned community activities and volunteering agendas are centred around three core areas- essential surgery, maternal and child healthcare and support towards frontline healthcare workers. The year 2018 saw over 80 per cent employee volunteerism with nearly 1,500 employee volunteers touching over 3,400 lives through participation in 39 activities.

Future plans

Emrana said, “The plan for the next two years is to see through the mission of making J&J’s employees the healthiest workforce in the world through various initiatives that are underway (for example, the Exercise Reimbursement Programme launched in April 2019 presents opportunities to scale up the impact on employees within the enterprise). The Health Risk Assessment Volunteering Exercise, which saw employees from moving from 50 per cent low risk in 2016 to 80 per cent low risk in 2018.”

“For inclusion, the goal is to attract more women in sales and supply chain and increase representation in these functions. Taking our diversity mission forward in line with Our Credo, the next few years will be centred on creating and nurturing leaders to strengthen the culture at J&J India,” she added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter