J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Hiranagar sector

Kathua: Pakistan on Saturday violated the ceasefire at the international border in Hiranagar sector of Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to BSF sources, Pakistani Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing along the border and also targeted civilians areas in Hiranagar.

BSF retaliated effectively.

The unprovoked firing started on Saturday night and ended at 5:30 am on Sunday.

The Army has raised its concerns with the Pakistan Army over the latter targeting civilian population during ceasefire violations which have significantly gone up.

The matter was raised by the Indian Army through hotline earlier this month.