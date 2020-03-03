J&K police question Telangana villager for ‘transferring’ money to terrorist sympathizer

By | Published: 6:17 pm

JAGTIAL: The atmosphere in Kustapur, a tiny village in Mallapur mandal of the district, suddenly turned tense on Tuesday when news of a resident of the village transferring money to a person allegedly having links with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir spread like wildfire.

The residents were shocked when they came to know that a police team from Jammu and Kashmir came to their village to question Sarikela Linganna, who reportedly transferred money to one Rakesh, who allegedly has links with terrorists.

According to police, Linganna transferred money twice to the bank account of Rakesh – Rs 5,000 on February 13, 2020 and Rs 4,000 on February 25. Rakesh, who works in an army campus in Arniya in Jammu district allegedly shared information about the army with one Anitha, who has links with terrorists and stays in Pakistan.

On coming to know about his links with terrorists, Arniya police arrested Rakesh on January 5, 2020, and registered a case (Cr no 1/2020) against him. When they checked the bank statement of Rakesh, police found the name of Linganna in the transactions list.

Subsequently, a police team from Arniya comprising sub-inspector, head constable and a constable landed in Mallapur on Tuesday to question Linganna about the transfer of money to Rakesh. Linganna was taken to Mallapur police station for questioning, Mallapur SI Ravi said.

Police sources said Linganna has denied the allegation of transferring money to Rakesh. He is said to have informed the police that he had transferred the money to the bank account of one of his relatives, Srinivas, who stays in Dubai. He maintained that he was not aware of how the money was transferred to the bank account of Rakesh in Jammu, the source said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .