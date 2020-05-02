JK Rowling donates £1 million to charity amid covid-19 

By | Published: 4:30 pm

Hyderabad: If you aren’t a potterhead, you wouldn’t know that today is International Harry Potter Day.

The Second Wizarding War, the Battle of Hogwarts took place on May 2, 1998, and witnessed Lord Voldemort’s defeat once for all. Every year since 22 years, potterheads around the world celebrate the day by hosting Harry Potter-themed events.

However, in quarantine people are sticking to reading the books and watching the movies once again.

In fact, JK Rowling herself would honor and discuss the death of some beloved characters in the franchise on the day.

However, this year she chose not to do it. She shared, “Today’s the 22nd anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts, but I’m going to be honest and say that it feels inappropriate to talk about fictional deaths today. Too many people are losing loved ones in the real world.”

The author of the famous books added on Twitter, “As ever in a crisis of this sort, the poorest and most vulnerable are hit hardest, so in honour of the Battle of Hogwarts, I’ll be making a donation of £1m, half of which will go to https://crisis.org.uk, who’re helping the homeless during the pandemic.”

She added, “And half of which will go to https://refuge.org.uk, because we know that domestic abuse has, sadly, increased hugely during the lockdown.”