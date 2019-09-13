JLo spills the beans on pole dancing, Super Bowl show

By | Published: 5:02 pm

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez says learning pole dancing for her film Hustlers was extremely difficult. During her appearance on show Late Night With Seth Meyers, Jennifer admitted that learning pole dancing was hard.

“Pole dancing was honestly one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. There was a great amount of training,” said Jennifer, who portrays role of stripper Ramona Vega in the movie.

“Your skin is what sticks to the pole,” she said, adding that she was told to strip to her bra and panties. In fact, her YouTube channel has a video of her learning pole dancing. “It’s more awkward than I would have liked,” she said, adding that she was nervous before filming her first scene on the pole.

By the end of it, the singer-actor says she felt as if she had been pole dancing for years. “I could understand the thought process, throwing money around, I got into it a little too much,” said the former professional back-up dancer.

In another occasion, Jennifer opened up about her actually being a part of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. “I don’t know. I know everybody’s asking me. They’re starting to think I’m telling people things. I don’t know anything yet!” she said.

The singer-actor, when persuaded to reveal the truth, called it “a great thing to say ‘yes’ to in theory” to perform at the event. It’s something that we’ve talked about for many years, and, you know, it would be nice. I can’t say I wouldn’t love it,” the Dinero singer added.

Super Bowl is set to take place on February 2 next year at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The show will be produced by rapper Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, in partnership with the NFL. Talking about the artistes who are likely to perform at Super Bowl event, Jay Z previously said no decisions had been made yet. However, there are rumours that Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull to might be considered alongside Jennifer.