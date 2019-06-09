JNTU-Hyderabad keeps colleges waiting

By | Published: 12:38 am 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Several private colleges have approached Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) seeking an approval for introducing new courses such as Artificial Intelligence from the next academic year.

The colleges wanted the JNTU-H for according permission for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Computer Science and Business Systems, Information Technology and Engineering, and Information Technology and Computer Engineering courses which were already approved by All India Council for Technical Education.

The university wrote to the government for its permission as it was decided in the State’s perspective plan that no new colleges or regular courses should be permitted. “According to the plan, some skill based courses could be approved. However, there is no clarity. The varsity wrote to the government regarding new courses as sought by the private colleges. A decision will be taken only after consent is received from government,” an official said.

After Osmania University and Dr B R Ambedkar Open University, it is now the turn of JNTU-H to adopt digital on-screen evaluation of answer scripts. JNTU-H has planned to introduce screen evaluation for evaluating answer scripts of all B Tech courses starting next academic year. The varsity on a pilot project basis used this system for valuation of answer scripts of 5,000 M Tech students. The university administration now intends to set up valuation centres under its ambit and take up evaluation work for B Tech courses. Presently, over two lakh B Tech students appear for semester examinations and nearly 25 lakh answer scripts need to be evaluated.

They are manually evaluated by examiners, and marks awarded against each question are entered in a computer which totals the score. “The university plans to take up digital on-screen evaluation from semester examinations starting December 2019. Centres will be established for on-screen evaluation where teachers have to come and do the valuation. Presently, the university has strict valuation norms in place. Two chief examiners will randomly scrutinise papers evaluated by examiners,” an official said.

